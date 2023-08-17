SARATOGA – On Tuesday, Aug. 15, the Saratoga Police Department announced the unexpected death of Officer Glen Casner. 

In a press release, Saratoga Police Chief Mike Morris stated that no foul play is suspected and that the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has investigated the circumstance of his death.

