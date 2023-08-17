SARATOGA – On Tuesday, Aug. 15, the Saratoga Police Department announced the unexpected death of Officer Glen Casner.
In a press release, Saratoga Police Chief Mike Morris stated that no foul play is suspected and that the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has investigated the circumstance of his death.
Morris also requests that the privacy of Casner’s family and friends be respected during this time. A GoFundMe account has been set up to provide support to the family during this time. To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/glen-casner?utm. As of Thursday, Aug. 17, at 10:30 a.m., support for the Casner family has reached $14,450.
According to the GoFundMe page, Casner, 41, started his career in law enforcement in 2014 with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. In 2021, Casner joined the Saratoga Police Department and later became NPCA certified on narcotics with K9 deputy Angel.
It states, “Glen was not only a dedicated officer, he was a devoted loving husband and father. Caitlin and Glen were married March 3, 2017. Since then they have had two amazing sons together aged 3 and 6. Glen has three other amazing kids from a prior marriage aged 10, 13 and 14. Caitlin also has an amazing son aged 14 from a prior marriage. From day one, Glen has accepted Caitlin's son like if he was his own. Glen dedicated his life for Caitlin and the kids. There was never a time that he would not talk about how much he loved them all.”
A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. to be held at Platte Valley Community Center Gym, located at 210 W Elm Avenue in Saratoga.
