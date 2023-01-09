SARATOGA -- With the first meeting of the Saratoga Town Council on Jan. 3, the Saratoga community can begin the new year with a new and untested council. Not a single council seat was contested before the voters.

With three council seats open for this past election, there was little interest by Saratoga residents in stepping up to direct the town’s business. By the primary filing deadline only three citizens from a voting population of just over 630 citizens in a town of 1,727 residents had filed to fill the three soon to be empty council seats and no one launched a write-in campaign to get on the ballot. By default, and the voters, the three council seats were filled by the three filed candidates.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus