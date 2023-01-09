...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Central and northern Carbon County including Rawlins,
Muddy Gap, Shirley Basin, as well as the Ferris, Seminoe, and
Shirley Mountains.
* WHEN...2 PM MST today until 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
SARATOGA -- With the first meeting of the Saratoga Town Council on Jan. 3, the Saratoga community can begin the new year with a new and untested council. Not a single council seat was contested before the voters.
With three council seats open for this past election, there was little interest by Saratoga residents in stepping up to direct the town’s business. By the primary filing deadline only three citizens from a voting population of just over 630 citizens in a town of 1,727 residents had filed to fill the three soon to be empty council seats and no one launched a write-in campaign to get on the ballot. By default, and the voters, the three council seats were filled by the three filed candidates.
The only contested seat on the Saratoga Town Council was for the mayor’s post. Citizen Chuck Davis challenged appointed Councilperson D’Ron Campbell for that post. Davis won with 395 votes to Campbell’s 241 votes.
The fifth Saratoga council seat is currently held by Councilwoman Kathy Beck. This seat was filled by appointment in September of 2022 when elected councilman Ben Spaulding suddenly resigned for personal reasons.
Gone is the mostly appointed council that has spent four long and painful years searching for the believed missing but only poorly tracked millions of dollars of the town’s finances and striving to fix numerous other problems that had long plagued previous councils.
Also gone are the last councils police chief, town attorney, and public works director. Among Mayor Davis' first acts was to hire a new police chief and a new town attorney. The job of public works director remains open.
To get this new council back on the required staggered two-year rotation Mike Cooley will serve a two-year term along with Councilwoman Beck who will fill out the two years remaining in Spaulding’s term, while Jerry Fluty and his son Jacob will each serve four-year terms. Mayor Chuck Davis was elected to serve a four-year term. As his first act as Saratoga’s new mayor Chuck Davis swore in the town’s three new council members.