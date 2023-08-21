SINCLAIR -- The town of Sinclair held its first Summer Art and Music Festival, Aug. 18 and 19, in Washington Park and the nearby recreation center.

Five musical groups performed over the two days of the event. There was also an art show, a quilt show, a craft fair and a flea market. Food and drink vendors were also present to keep festival goers refreshed and hydrated during the hot August weekend.

