Pictured from left to right, in the back row, are Patty McCulloch, Jane Curtis, Adley Larimer, Cindy Lewis and Nancy Pierson. Pictured from left to right, in the front row, are Colleen Sheierman and Lillian McLain.
Rawlins Times Photo by Carrie McCulloch Chizek
Among the many activities to enjoy was the two-day quilt show, put on by the Sinclair Quilters.
Adley Larimer, age 6, is pictured observing the quilts at the quilt show.
SINCLAIR -- The town of Sinclair held its first Summer Art and Music Festival, Aug. 18 and 19, in Washington Park and the nearby recreation center.
Five musical groups performed over the two days of the event. There was also an art show, a quilt show, a craft fair and a flea market. Food and drink vendors were also present to keep festival goers refreshed and hydrated during the hot August weekend.
Sinclair community events director Monte Thayer, who organized the activities, was pleased with how the weekend turned out. He said the festival attendees enjoyed the activities and the musical groups, especially the Native American dancers who came down from the Wind River Reservation to perform. Thayer said those performers were the Iron Cloud Family and the Little Sun Drum and Dance.
This group, “turned out to be the highlight of the weekend.”
Their performance was a save by Thayer, when the scheduled Native dancers cancelled on Friday, and he was able to get the Iron Cloud Family to step in and fill the void.
Among the many activities to enjoy was the two-day quilt show, put on by the Sinclair Quilters. This small group, eight currently, have been gathering once a week, for over 30 years, to quilt and enjoy each other’s company. They decided to join the festival and put on a quilt exhibition.
They gathered 110 hand crafted creations varying in size from small wall hanging to baby quilts and lap quilts up to full bed quilts. These keepsakes varied from early totally hand stitched treasures to modern machine quilted beauties.
While there were several antique quilts in the show, the oldest quilt in the show was a historically dated signature quilt that had signatures from as early as 1858 to 1892. The origin or history of this 165-year-old heirloom is unknown.
Nancy Pierson, who leads the quilting group, said she found this treasure in an antique shop in Laramie for $100 and “snapped it up immediately.”
She plans to offer it to the International Quilt Museum, located in Lincoln, Nebraska, in hopes that they can trace its origin and the women whose names are on the 35 individual blocks that make up this unique piece. This museum “houses the largest publicly held quilt collection in the world,” according to the website.
As Thayer said, this year’s festival was a “precursor for next year’s big celebration” the town’s big 100th centennial anniversary, when they are expecting some 4,000 people to attend.
