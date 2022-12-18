...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Extremely dangerous and life threatening wind chills
expected. Wind chills of 40 to 55 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...South central and southeast Wyoming along and west of
the Laramie Range.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Wednesday afternoon through 11 AM Friday
morning. The most dangerous wind chills will occur Wednesday
night and Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in
less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia
and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this
potentially dangerous winter weather event.
&&
Virgil Hubert Matthews taken into custody and transported to the Carbon County Detention Center where he was charged with Terroristic Threats, Interference with a Peace Officer and Intimidation with an Explosive Device, following a six-hour standoff on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Virgil Hubert Matthews taken into custody and transported to the Carbon County Detention Center where he was charged with Terroristic Threats, Interference with a Peace Officer and Intimidation with an Explosive Device, following a six-hour standoff on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Photo courtesy of Rawlins Police Department
Additional units from the Rawlins Police, Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation responded to assist.
RAWLINS -- On Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m., a Rawlins Police sergeant observed a conversion van which was being operated in the industrial area located on the east end of Rawlins.
The sergeant recognized the vehicle as belonging to Virgil Hubert Matthews of Rawlins, who had an outstanding arrest warrant for bond revocation. A traffic stop was initiated on Mahoney Street and Airport Road.
Upon the sergeant’s approach of the the vehicle, Matthews locked the vehicle’s doors and refused to exit the vehicle. The sergeant observed Matthews holding what appeared to be an improvised explosive device (pipe bomb) and a lighter.
Additional units from the Rawlins Police, Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation responded to assist. The Rawlins Fire Department and Memorial Hospital of Carbon County EMS responded, and first responders closed the area of the event.
A hostage negotiator from the Rawlins Police Department also responded and began communicating with Matthews. The Sweetwater County Joint SWAT Team and Sweetwater County Bomb Squad were requested to assist and responded to the scene.
Matthews was ultimately taken into custody and transported to the Carbon County Detention Center where he was charged with Terroristic Threats, Interference with a Peace Officer and Intimidation with an Explosive Device.
Material was recovered from Matthews’ van which is believed to have been used to replicate an explosive device.
The RPD would like to commend all responding personnel for their efforts in safely taking the defendant into custody after a six-hour long event. The RPD does not believe there is further risk to the public.