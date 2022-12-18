RAWLINS -- On Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m., a Rawlins Police sergeant observed a conversion van which was being operated in the industrial area located on the east end of Rawlins.

The sergeant recognized the vehicle as belonging to Virgil Hubert Matthews of Rawlins, who had an outstanding arrest warrant for bond revocation. A traffic stop was initiated on Mahoney Street and Airport Road.

