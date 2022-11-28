Image one

The Rawlins City Council voted in favor of reinstating the municipal waste hauler license of Dirty Boyz Sanitation Service, a garbage pickup company, during the special meeting on Friday, Nov. 18.

 File Photo, Rawlins Times

RAWLINS – The solid waste hauler license of Dirty Boyz Sanitation Service was reinstated during the special Rawlins City Council meeting on Friday, Nov. 18.

The vote was not unanimous. Councilors Aaron Durst, DeBari Martinez, Jacquilin Wells and Linda Smith voted in favor of it. Councilor Chris Weisenburg and Mayor Terry Weickum voted against it.


