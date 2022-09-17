LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming landed its first commitment from the class of 2023 on Monday, with three-star point guard Makaih Williams announcing his intentions to join the Cowboys next season.
Williams, a senior at Southern California Academy just north of Los Angeles, is rated by 247sports as the No. 38 point guard and No. 39 California prospect in his class.
He chose the Pokes over Ole Miss and San Francisco, and points to UW coach Jeff Linder’s track record for developing guards as a driving factor in his decision. Cowboys senior Hunter Maldonado was an all-conference selection last season, and the only player in the country to average more than 18 points, five rebounds and six assists. Drake Jeffries, meanwhile, joined the Orlando Magic on an Exhibit 10 contract this summer.
“Really just how coach Linder coaches, and how he’s developed his guards over the last few years,” Williams said of what stood out to him most about the program. “It’s just really a good place and fit for me. From the outside, the state itself having that close town (mindset), everybody supports the whole school. And there just being no distractions.”
Williams visited UW over the weekend, and was impressed by the facilities, noting that “everything looks brand-new and everything looks professional.” He also had a positive first impression of the players on the team.
“Everybody is a good guy,” he said. “They’re good people, so it’s a tight team. There’s nobody that has a bad attitude or anything. Everybody just wants to hoop and get better.”
Williams had considered UW as a potential destination for a while, and was able to watch the Cowboys in-person during their 79-66 win at Cal State Fullerton last season. His visit, however, is what sealed his verbal commitment.
He got a workout in while in Laramie over the weekend, admitting he could tell the difference of Wyoming’s 7,200-foot elevation. He views this as something that will work in his and the Cowboys’ favor once he gets on campus.
“I could feel it, for sure,” Williams said. “But that’s something that’s going to help improve my conditioning. There’s going to be an upside when home-court advantage comes.”
Williams says he tries to model his game after Ja Morant, Darius Garland and Chris Paul, as well as other top guards in the NBA. He describes himself as an all-around player that can “do a little bit of everything,” and will be working on improving his shooting, defense and conditioning as he prepares to make the jump from high school to the college level.
Last season marked the Cowboys’ highest winning percentage since the 1987-88 season, as the program snapped a seven-year NCAA Tournament drought. However, Williams adds that “even if they didn’t have that, just how (Linder) develops his guards was the eye-opener for me.”
Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.