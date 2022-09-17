UW logo brown

LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming landed its first commitment from the class of 2023 on Monday, with three-star point guard Makaih Williams announcing his intentions to join the Cowboys next season.

Williams, a senior at Southern California Academy just north of Los Angeles, is rated by 247sports as the No. 38 point guard and No. 39 California prospect in his class.

Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.

