LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming volleyball team opened the season with a pair of hard-fought home losses Friday against quality opponents for the first day of Rumble in the Rockies at the UniWyo Sports Complex.
UW lost in five sets to the Wichita State Shockers after coming back from two sets down, losing 25-15, 25-22, 15-25, 29-31, 15-8. The Cowgirls closed the day with a four-set loss to the Iowa State Cyclones 19-25, 25-20, 25-19, 26-24.
Corin Carruth paced the Cowgirls offense in both matches, tallying 15 kills off the bench and hitting .306 against the Shockers. She then notched a career-high 23 kills against ISU and hit .432. She also set a career-best with five total blocks against the Cyclones and chipped in with eight digs.
Against Wichita, KC McMahon and Naya Shimé hit double-figure kills with 12 and 10, respectively. In her first action as a Cowgirl, Kasia Partyka recorded a pair of double-doubles with 45 assists and had 10 digs against WSU. She then had 41 assists and 10 digs against Iowa State.
Hailey Zuroske, making the first two starts of her career at the libero spot, led UW in both matches with 12 and 14 digs, respectively.
The Cowgirls were out-hit by Wichita State, as the Shockers hit .207 to Wyoming’s .176. Against Iowa State, Wyoming hit .250, while the Cyclones hit .230. But the Cyclones had a 10-3 advantage in the service game and also had a 9-6 edge in team blocks.
UW freshman Tierney Barlow also helped spark the Cowgirls in the two losses. She had eight kills and hit .313 against Wichita State, and tallied six kills on just 10 swings against Iowa State.