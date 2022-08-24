The University of Wyoming soccer team had some positive moments during Thursday’s season opener at Northern Colorado, but it wasn’t enough to secure a victory.
UW suffered a 2-0 loss to the Bears at Jackson Stadium in Greeley, Colorado, as the Cowgirls fell behind early and weren’t able to make up ground. UNC recorded its first goal in the first minute off the foot of Haley O’Nan, and Abby Bush stretched the gap to two in the 67th minute.
“As an athlete, as a human, you can do everything right and things don’t go your way,” Wyoming coach Colleen Corbin said. “We just have to be able to take something away from this match and move forward. At the end of the day, this result doesn’t define us as a team and doesn’t affect our goals for the end of the season.”
While UW wasn’t able to find the back of the net Thursday, it had plenty of chances. The Cowgirls fired 19 shots, including eight on goal, while the Bears had 13 shots with eight on target.
Freshman Alyssa Glover accounted for six of those shots in her first game as a collegiate athlete, including one that ricocheted off the crossbar late in the first half. Sophomore Alyssa Bedard was also denied by the crossbar early in the second half, as she finished the match with a pair of shots. Sophomore Maddi Chance logged three shots, while junior Jazi Barela had two.
Senior goalie Miyuki Schoyen registered six saves in her first game as a Cowgirl. UNC keeper Kaya Lindberg recorded five saves.
Next up for Wyoming is a 1 p.m. match at Oregon State on Sunday.