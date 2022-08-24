The University of Wyoming soccer team had some positive moments during Thursday’s season opener at Northern Colorado, but it wasn’t enough to secure a victory.

UW suffered a 2-0 loss to the Bears at Jackson Stadium in Greeley, Colorado, as the Cowgirls fell behind early and weren’t able to make up ground. UNC recorded its first goal in the first minute off the foot of Haley O’Nan, and Abby Bush stretched the gap to two in the 67th minute.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus