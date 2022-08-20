The University of Wyoming soccer team is set to hit the road to begin its 2022 campaign.
The Cowgirls will open their season today at 7 p.m. at Northern Colorado, before heading to Oregon State for a 1 p.m. matchup on Sunday. UW went 8-10-1 overall and 4-7-0 in Mountain West play last season, with Colleen Corbin’s eight wins marking the most in program history for a first-year coach.
Thes victories included one over rival Colorado State on senior day, as well as a record-setting 6-1 win over Nevada. Both those highlights occurred at home, as road matches were one area where the Cowgirls struggled last season.
Wyoming went 0-7-1 away from home, being outscored 24-3 in those matches. Success on the road has been an area of emphasis for Corbin and her staff heading into the 2022 season.
“My biggest message this year to the team is they should approach every game the same way,” Corbin said. “It’s about mentality. It should all feel the same mentally and emotionally. They need to be tuned in regardless of what field we are on.”
With just a few weeks of fall practice under their belt – and a couple exhibition wins – Corbin feels as though this team is different from a season ago, displaying growth in maturity among other areas.
“Based on what we’ve seen from preseason, it just feels different right now,” Corbin said. “The energy is different. The competitiveness is high. The comradery and the team atmosphere right now is phenomenal.”
The Cowgirls defeated Casper College 3-0 and Kansas State 2-1 during preseason exhibition matches. Senior Haylee Rice and sophomore Maddi Chance each scored a pair of goals, while freshman Alyssa Glover accounted for the other score.
Chance netted three goals last season, which ranked third on the team, while starting in all 19 games. Senior Jamie Tatum — who also started every match — led the Cowgirls with six scores and a team-high seven assists last fall.
Junior Alyssa Bedard found the back of the net four times, while also adding two assists. Senior Faith Joiner added three goals. Seniors Sydney Miller and Hannah Hagen, as well as sophomores Eliza-Grace Smith, Rae Gerking, Liv Stutzman and Taylor Brook, return after seeing significant playing time last season.
The Cowgirls were picked ninth in the preseason MW coaches poll following an 11th-place finish in 2021. Northern Colorado was selected first in the preseason Big Sky coaches poll after winning the regular season with a 10-8-2, 8-1 record.
The Bears dropped both of their exhibition matches this fall to a pair of MW schools, losing to Air Force 2-1 and Colorado State 1-0.
Wyoming leads the all-time series with Northern Colorado, 10-7-2. However, the Bears have recently had the upper hand. They’ve claimed a win in five of the last eight meetings, which includes a 3-1 victory in Laramie last season.
“This year, for us, the Northern Colorado game is about trying to rewrite the story,” Corbin said. “Last year, our team would tell you they approached the game with not the best mentality. The way the team is approaching the match this year is night and day different.”
Oregon State posted an 11-7-1 overall record and 3-7-1 mark in Pac-12 play last fall. The Beavers were picked 11th in the Pac-12 preseason coaches poll. They won both of their exhibition matches in August, beating Trinity Western 4-1 and Seattle 2-1.
Sunday’s game will represent the first-ever matchup between the Beavers and Cowgirls.
“Oregon State is definitely going to bring a level of competitiveness that one would expect from the Pac-12 school,” Corbin said. “Fortunately, we had the opportunity to play against Colorado this past spring and against Kansas State this preseason. We’ve matched up against Power Five teams in the last six months, so I think that helps.”
The first road trip of the season concludes with a match at Montana on Aug. 25.