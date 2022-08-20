Golf tournament results Golf tournament results Aug 20, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Results for the 2022 Rochelle Ranch Club Championship.Men’s championship flight: First gross, John Hornbeck, 69; first net, Steve Baldwin, 66.Men’s first flight: First gross, Ross Lovato, 75; first net, Tom McCann, 73.Men’s second flight: First gross, Denver Allard, 81; first net, Wayne Boyhan, 74; second net, Jerry Steele, 74.Men’s third flight: First gross, Johnny Portillo, 86; first net, John Howard, 80.Women’s Division: First gross, Pam Hornbeck, 97; first net, Pam Portillo, 79.Long drive: John Hornbeck champ flight 3.Closest to pin: Ross Lovato flight 12.Long putt: Cory Claycomb flight 1.Closest to pin: Anthony Lovato flight 2.Long drive women: Tami Ratcliffe #9. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Champ Cory Claycomb Golf Sport Ross Lovato Tournament Anthony Lovato Putt Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Trump backs three more Wyoming candidates Federal complaint filed against Rep. Chuck Gray Huge turnout for Carbon County primary Lummis backs Degenfelder, who is slammed by rival Huge turnout for local primary Latest e-Edition Rawlins eTimes To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.