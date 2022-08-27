20211128-spts-uwfootball-rg-01.JPG (copy)

University of Wyoming running back Titus Swen carries the ball into the end zone during a game against Hawaii Nov. 27, 2021, at War Memorial Stadium.

With the University of Wyoming set to open its season Saturday at Illinois, here are five keys to the Cowboys having a successful 2022 campaign.

Efficiency behind center

Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus