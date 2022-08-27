Hilary Knight is unaccustomed to losing, leaving the face of the U.S. national women’s hockey team still feeling the sting of watching the Canadians celebrate their gold-medal victory at the Beijing Winter Games in February.

The memory following a 3-2 loss had Knight looking ahead to settling several scores before the Americans left for Denmark, where they will open the world championships with a game against Japan on Thursday.

