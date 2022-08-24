If approved for a Wyoming Outdoor Recreation grant, Laramie could be home to a new bike park near Laramie High School.

Laramie City Council gave a green light this week for staff to take the first step in applying for the grant. The project also has been supported by Laramie BikeNet, a group that provides bicycle parking for events around the city.

Location of Laramie Bike Park

The future location of Laramie Bike Park is between Laramie High School and the nearby recreation center.
Laramie Bike Park

Based on its geography, the city chose to place the Laramie Bike Park near Laramie High School.

