If approved for a Wyoming Outdoor Recreation grant, Laramie could be home to a new bike park near Laramie High School.
Laramie City Council gave a green light this week for staff to take the first step in applying for the grant. The project also has been supported by Laramie BikeNet, a group that provides bicycle parking for events around the city.
“In 2015, Laramie City Council approved Laramie BikeNet to do some fundraising for the development of a bike park here in Laramie,” said Assistant City Manager Todd Feezer. “They were able to donate $10,500 to the city of Laramie to use toward that, which was used to conduct a conceptual design development for a bike park and evaluate some locations.”
If approved for the grant, Laramie Bike Park could reduce its reliance on city money for construction and receive as much as $700,000. The park would be built behind the Laramie Recreation Center near the high school.
Previous discussions about potential places for a bike park were held earlier this year, which Feezer said were well-attended by the public.
With a bike park so close to the rec center, several council members asked about what makes this the preferred location. Council member Brian Harrington also asked if enhanced pedestrian crossing could be considered to handle potential increased foot and bike traffic near the park. Feezer said the city could look at that in the future if safety concerns arise.
“I understand the features behind the rec center probably make that the most ideal location,” said council member Andrea Summerville. “Did we consider locations across the city or did we really just focus on that east side?”
Feezer said that about a half-dozen locations across Laramie were considered. The area near LHS benefits construction because it wouldn’t need as much material brought in, like dirt, and the geography of the area suits a bike park well in its current state.
“I’m not a big fan of locating all my recreational activities in one location, but I think when it comes down to a cost-sense analysis, this location really made good sense,” he said. “Plus, we also have the amenities of restrooms and such at the rec center that could be available for use.”
In addition to serving as a bike park, Feezer and Summerville said the area could be used for sledding when winter conditions make it inaccessible for bicyclists.