LARAMIE — The first week of full volleyball matches had a pair of regional teams meet at the net Tuesday night when Class 3A Rawlins took on 4A Laramie for a nonconference match at the LHS main gym.

Both teams showed efficiency and chemistry at times and areas needing improvement at other times as Laramie won in three sets 25-11, 25-18, 25-16.

