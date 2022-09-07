...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THURSDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Portions of southeast Wyoming including central and northern
Carbon County...northern Albany County...north Laramie
Range...Converse and Niobrara Counties.
WHEN...Through 1PM Thursday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires in Idaho.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND A FIRE
WEATHER WATCH FOR THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE THURSDAY DUE TO GUSTY
WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MDT
THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 418, 419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425, 427, 428, 429, 430,
AND 432...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 418 through 425. Fire
weather zones 427 through 430. Fire weather zone 432.
* WIND...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph sustained with
gusts to 35 mph possible.
* HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms are likely Thursday
afternoon leading to additional fire starts.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
From left, Rawlins High senior ReggiLee Conley-Hellman, sophomore Kasadie O’melia and senior Morgan Lonn worked together to launch the ball over the net during a match against Laramie on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Laramie.
Carol Ryczek/For WyoSports
Rawlins High sophomore Kendaie O’melia, right, serves the ball during a match against Laramie on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Laramie.
LARAMIE — The first week of full volleyball matches had a pair of regional teams meet at the net Tuesday night when Class 3A Rawlins took on 4A Laramie for a nonconference match at the LHS main gym.
Both teams showed efficiency and chemistry at times and areas needing improvement at other times as Laramie won in three sets 25-11, 25-18, 25-16.
The match showcased two programs with recent success. Rawlins won a 3A state title in 2019, and Laramie is defending back-to-back 4A state championships in 2020-21.
With five players over 6-feet tall, Laramie had a significant height advantage at the net, but the Outlaws compensated with scrappiness and taking advantage of keeping plays alive.
“Laramie is a tough team,” Rawlins coach Aubrey Griffiths said. “Obviously, they have way tall people and we have way short people. I think my girls fought pretty hard through most of the game. We made some silly mistakes and we gave them some easy stuff, but overall I’m not sad with how we played.
“We played aggressive and had fun. We knew what it was going to be like coming into it already playing them in Cheyenne. We knew their tendencies and how good they are. We just wanted to come here, have fun and play the game.”
The teams last met during the first weekend of the season at the Cheyenne Invitational on Aug. 27 with the Lady Plainsmen prevailing 25-14, 25-17 in a best-of-three sets format.
Laramie (8-4) took advantage of an 8-1 run to start the first set that featured no ties or lead changes with the final tally being the largest margin at 14 points.
“I’m really excited about our overall set distribution,” Laramie coach Jill Stucky said. “We were in-system enough where we could run the offense we wanted to run — move the ball toward the right side, toward the middle and toward the outside. Our setter had her choice of what she wanted to do, and Maddy (Stucky) distributed the ball pretty evenly throughout the group.”
Maddy Stucky notched 26 assists with six different players recording at least a kill.
The Outlaws bounced back early in the second set for a 4-4 tie before the Plainsmen used another 8-1 run for separation and a 12-5 lead. Rawlins closed the gap to five points at 23-18 late in the frame with a solo block from senior Kayli Phipps. Laramie junior Anna Sell ended the set with an ace for a 2-0 match lead.
The third set started with another early 4-4 tie and the Plainsmen later clinging to a one-point lead at 11-10 before a modest 5-1 run for a 16-11 difference and closed the match with a 6-2 run.
Sophomore Savanna Steiert led Laramie with 13 kills and admitted she and other new varsity players had to get used to playing in front of a large home crowd.
“It went pretty good. We made some little errors, and it was our first home game, so I think we were all a little bit nervous,” Steiert said. “But overall, we played really good and will be ready to bring it for our next home game. I was nervous playing in front of a huge student section for the first time, but it worked out fine and was fun.”
LHS junior Noel Jensen added seven kills and sophomore Michon Sailors had six kills. Defensively, seven players recorded at least a dig, led by Sell’s nine and Steiert and senior libero had eight each.
Team stats for Rawlins were not available.
The Plainsmen have a bit of a break from competition before beginning East Conference matches on Sept. 15 hosting Cheyenne East.
“We are going to work on some pressure serving and moving our middles around a little bit and not running the same thing over and over,” Jill Stucky said. “We have to progress as a team, develop as a team and have to move forward.”
The Outlaws (2-6, 1-0 3A Southeast) will return to quadrant play on Sept. 16 at Douglas.
David Watson is the WyoSports assistant editor. He can be reached at dwatson@wyosports.net or 307-755-3327. Follow him on Twitter at @dwatsonsports.