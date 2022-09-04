LARAMIE – University of Wyoming junior quarterback Andrew Peasley completed just 25% of his passes during the Cowboys’ season-opening loss at Illinois, and while his receivers did not give him much help, he still missed quite a few open throws.
Peasley’s performance against Tulsa was a complete 180. He completed eight of his first 10 passes to start the game, including a 48-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter. This let him get into a rhythm. In the fourth quarter, he completed 10 of his 16 passes, including a game-tying 51-yard touchdown pass.
“Our offense is based on our run game, and our quick (passing) game was decent today,” said Peasley, who finished with 256 passing yards and two touchdowns. Getting completions was big thing for me this week. Just getting the ball into receivers hands and letting them go to work will open things up.”
Peasley also rushed for a team-high 45 yards on 10 carries.
D-line makes a statement
After giving up 261 yards on the ground to Illinois, the Pokes defensive front came into Saturday’s game feeling like it had something to prove.
The defense held Tulsa’s rushing attack to just 61-yards and sacked quarterback Davis Brin four times. One of which was a strip sack that opened the scoring on the second play of the game.
“We got embarrassed in the run game last week,” sophomore middle linebacker Easton Gibbs said. “We wanted to go out there and make a statement that (last week) was not going to be a common theme all year. We came out and knew we had to be more physical.”
Special teams helps
Special teams came up with 19 of the 40 Cowboys points. The big-time play everyone will point to is the blocked kick by Ryan Marquez in the third quarter that was returned for a touchdown, but another play sticks out in coach Craig Bohl’s mind.
Just after Tulsa took a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, Bohl had a decision to make. On fourth down, inside the Tulsa 40-yard line, he could either punt the ball away or kick a 55-yard field goal. Bohl elected to attempt the 55-yarder, and kicker John Hoyland nailed it.
“(That kick) spread a lot of electricity along the sideline,” Bohl said. “Now we are within one possession, and then things just began to go.”
No quit in WY
The offense had trouble moving the ball the entire second half. At the start of the fourth quarter, Tulsa scored to go up by 10. With 1:45 remaining in the game, running back Titus Swen fumbled to give Tulsa the ball back. After the defense forced a fumble, Hoyland missed a chip-shot field goal that would have effectively ended the game.
All of these things could have spelled certain doom for a team, but the Cowboys never gave up. They battled until the end and were rewarded for their efforts. It takes a lot for a team to not get down when things like that happen, but Wyoming’s mental fortitude was on display throughout the game.
“Its definitely huge (being able to overcome adversity),” defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole said. “The biggest emphasis that we talked about on the sideline getting ready to go in on these last drives and overtime was just that we had to believe and know that we were going to win this game.”
While a win is a win at the end of the day, it was far from perfect. The Cowboys struggled up until the final quarter of the game, and really had a hard time getting out of their own way.
Passing defense
While the Pokes’ run defense was excellent, their passing defense was downright abysmal. They allowed 460 yards through the air, including multiple completions of over 40 yards. While mostly holding Tulsa’s passing attack at bay in the first quarter, things quickly fell apart completion. They gave up 202 yards passing in the second quarter, including three straight third-down completions that led to a touchdown.
In the third quarter, Tulsa converted on four consecutive third-down attempts, ending with a 41-yard touchdown reception by JuanCarlos Santana.
Third-down defense
Third-down defense also left a lot to be desired. The Pokes allowed Tulsa to convert on 50% of third downs (9 for 18) in the contest. This included six straight third-down completions in the third quarter before the defense was able to get off the field.
Despite the deficiencies, the team overcame them to walk out of War Memorial Stadium with a win. The mark of a good team is being able to win when all hope looks lost.