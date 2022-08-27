The University of Wyoming made a handful of starting designations when it released its depth chart Tuesday afternoon, but the Cowboys declined to officially name their No. 1 quarterback for Saturday’s season opener at Illinois.

Illini coach Bret Bielema has yet to name a starting signal-caller for this week, as well, although all signs point toward Syracuse transfer Tommy Devito taking the first snaps.

Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus