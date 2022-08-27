The University of Wyoming made a handful of starting designations when it released its depth chart Tuesday afternoon, but the Cowboys declined to officially name their No. 1 quarterback for Saturday’s season opener at Illinois.
Illini coach Bret Bielema has yet to name a starting signal-caller for this week, as well, although all signs point toward Syracuse transfer Tommy Devito taking the first snaps.
As for Wyoming, Utah State transfer Andrew Peasley worked exclusively with the first-team offense during the 30 minutes of live work at training camp that was open to the media. Returners Hank Gibbs and Jayden Clemons, Snow College product Evan Svoboda and high school signee Caden Becker are the other quarterbacks listed on the Pokes’ roster.
“I don’t know what Bret has said, but we will name a starter to be announced,” UW coach Craig Bohl said.
One aspect about Peasley that his UW teammates and coaches appreciate is his ability to stay even-keeled, and not get too high or too low, regardless of the situation.
The junior notes that this wasn’t always the case. However, learning from former Utah State and current Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love — who was the starter for the Aggies during his first two years at the college level — helped him grow significantly in this area.
“That took some practice for me through the years,” Peasley said. “When I first got to college, I was pretty antsy — I was always up and then down if I made a good play or whatever. I just kind of learned to stay balanced, for the sake of other people, too. If you get too high on things, you build everyone up, and then if they see you get too low, they’re going to follow you.
“A big aspect was Jordan Love. He was the same guy all the time — just mellow. If we’d be losing, he’d still come to the sideline with the same level head. I kind of looked up to him a lot.”
Despite spending the past four years with a Mountain West rival, junior receiver Wyatt Wieland says it didn’t take long for Peasley to emerge as one of the leaders of the offense.
“The first thing that comes to mind is Peasley’s leadership, and how natural it is for him coming into a program he hasn’t been with,” Wieland said. “He really came in clicking with the guys, and nothing was forced. It didn’t seem like he demanded respect from anyone, but he got it pretty quickly from a lot of guys. And also his ability to extend plays and put an accurate ball on you is something that excites us receivers.”
Depth chart notes
There were two notable omissions from the Cowboys’ depth chart, with backup running back Dawaiian McNeely and defensive end Sabastian Harsh both being unavailable this weekend due to injuries. Bohl did not provide further information on the nature of these setbacks, or how long they might be out.
DeVonne Harris, Braden Siders and Oluwaseyi Omotosho are all expected to see playing time at defensive end, with no definitive starters being named. Redshirt freshmen Joey Braasch and D.Q. James are listed as the top backups to junior Titus Swen at running back, although the Pokes intend to lean more heavily on their No. 1 back than they have in recent years, when they’ve utilized at least two players on a regular basis.
Four starters — tackles Frank Crum and Eric Abojei, center Nofoafia Tulafono and right guard Emmanuel Pregnon — are penciled in on the offensive line. Left guard is still up in the air, but Bohl said that Zach Watts and Jack Walsh have “practiced well enough to play,” and both will see the field on Saturday.
Weakside linebacker is a spot that had some competition during the offseason, but sophomore Shae Suiaunoa showed enough over the past month to be declared the starter on Tuesday. Bohl says Michigan State transfer Cole DeMarzo will also see playing time, but the bulk of the reps will go to Suiaunoa.
Returning sophomore Cam Stone is listed as one of the starters at cornerback, with either Deron Harrell and Jakorey Hawkins — who transferred from Wisconsin and Ole Miss, respectively — set to start opposite of him. Regardless of who the No. 1 guy is, though, the Cowboys plan to rotate all three at the position.
UW didn’t name a starting punter, with 2021 starter Ralph Fawaz and Texas State transfer Clayton Stewart competing for the job. Stone and sophomore receiver Joshua Cobbs are slated to return kicks for the Pokes, with junior Caleb Cooley listed as the No. 1 punt returner.