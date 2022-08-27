CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – A blowout loss to Illinois on Saturday showcased a shortcoming that has become all too familiar for the University of Wyoming since Josh Allen left campus after the 2017 season.

At least for the first game of 2022, the Cowboys continued to lack consistent production at the quarterback position. Starting his first game since transferring from Utah State this offseason, Andrew Peasley went 5 of 20 for 30 yards, no touchdowns and an interception in a 38-6 defeat, while at least another two potential picks were dropped by Illini defenders.

