University of Wyoming junior quarterback Andrew Peasley, left, reacts to a referee’s call during the Cowboys’ 38-6 loss to Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. DJ Johnson/Special to WyoSPorts
University of Wyoming defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole jumps to try to bat down a pass from Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito during the Cowboys' 38-6 loss Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Troy Babbitt/UW athletics
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – A blowout loss to Illinois on Saturday showcased a shortcoming that has become all too familiar for the University of Wyoming since Josh Allen left campus after the 2017 season.
At least for the first game of 2022, the Cowboys continued to lack consistent production at the quarterback position. Starting his first game since transferring from Utah State this offseason, Andrew Peasley went 5 of 20 for 30 yards, no touchdowns and an interception in a 38-6 defeat, while at least another two potential picks were dropped by Illini defenders.
Peasley did show playmaking ability with his legs – rushing for 76 yards on eight carries, with a 37-yard scamper on a designed run marking UW’s longest play from scrimmage. But for the fifth consecutive season, it appears that the pass attack could continue to be a significant source of concern for the run-heavy offense.
“I’m not going to overreact,” UW coach Craig Bohl said when asked if there would be continued competition for the starting quarterback job. “We’re going to have to take a hard look ... Andrew did some nice things in the run game, obviously, and they neutralized that. They brought their safety down, and some of our other answers weren’t there.
“There were some decisions Andrew made that were good, and there were some decisions that were poor. I was pretty pointed with him on the sideline about that, and he’s a tough competitor. A decision like that, you need to take a pretty full-measured view of the tape.”
Recent history seems to indicate these struggles aren’t solely on the shoulders of Peasley. Last year’s 54.5% completion rate, which ranked 10th in the Mountain West, was the Pokes’ only season in which they completed more than half of their pass attempts since Allen’s departure.
Turning points
Despite being outgained by 265 yards, the Cowboys found themselves on the verge of remaining competitive at a couple different moments in the game.
The first came late in the first quarter following a defensive stand that caused a potential touchdown drive to turn into a missed Illinois field goal attempt. Junior running back Titus Swen started the drive with an 11-yard run to the right, and Peasley kept a bootleg back to the other side of the field for 17 yards on the next play. Two plays later, the Pokes motioned Swen across the field, and Peasley took a designed run 37 yards in the other direction to set UW up with a first-and-goal inside the Illinois 10.
The Cowboys weren’t able to capitalize, though, with a pair of rush attempts going for little gain and a potential game-tying touchdown pass to junior tight end Treyton Welch being ruled incomplete. As a result, the eight-play, 70-yard drive ended in a field goal.
“We held onto our momentum for a little bit after that,” Welch said. “We didn’t give up, we just didn’t play Cowboy tough football like we had been with that momentum. It’s just a matter of continuing to stay in the fight, no matter what.”
The Pokes had a chance to seize momentum again early in the second half. They cut the gap to 11 points with a field goal on the first drive of the quarter, and the defense delivered a three-and-out during its first trip back on the field. The wheels fell off on both sides of the ball after that, however.
Wyoming’s next two offensive possessions resulted in a punt and turnover on downs near midfield, while the defense allowed back-to-back touchdown drives that put the game out of reach.
“When we were in the locker room, we were talking about how quickly games can turn,” sophomore linebacker Easton Gibbs said. “We had really good energy coming out. We had the three-and-out, and the offense went and did their thing. We were really looking forward to getting back out there, and I think some guys looked at that drive and maybe took a step back.
“We just have to put drives together. We had a three-and-out, we just have to put more of those together. With drives like that, we can’t be complacent with having a three-and-out. We just have to keep the gas down and keep pushing.”
Swen suffers possible setback
Outside of being handed a 32-point loss in their first test of 2022, the Pokes may have suffered an additional setback early in the fourth quarter. Swen limped off the field after being tackled with 11:45 remaining, and did not return.
Bohl did not have much information to share immediately after the game on the potential nature of the injury, but did note that “it may be something with his ribs.”
Josh Criswell{span} covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.{/span}
