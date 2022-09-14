After flirting with yet another FCS scare for the first 3½ quarters, the University of Wyoming put the possibility of an upset loss to rest with a strong finish Saturday afternoon at War Memorial Stadium.

The Cowboys’ previous three games against FCS opponents were decided by less than a touchdown, but that wouldn’t be the case against Northern Colorado. Leading by only six midway through the fourth quarter, UW scored 17 consecutive points over the final seven minutes to beat the Bears 33-10.

