The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team returned from a 12-day trip to Greece earlier this month, an experience that was about more than just hoops for the Cowboys.

UW did play three games while overseas, going up against Panerythraikos BC and Panathinaikos Select in Athens, before heading to Patras to take on Promethius Patras. However, for a team that added three Pac-12 transfers and a pair of freshmen to a group that is coming off one of the school’s most successful seasons since the 1980s, the excursion was also a chance to grow closer together off the court.

