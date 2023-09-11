RAWLINS — The Rawlins High School coed tennis team hosted Cheyenne Central High School and Cheyenne East High School on Friday, Sept. 8. The Outlaws went 3-17 against their opponents overall.
Lady Outlaws vs. Cheyenne CentralIn the first singles, Central’s Ashli Smedley defeated Rawlins’ Kirsten Anderson in two sets (1-6 and 0-6). In the second singles, Central’s Hailey Mathis-Breitkopf defeated Rawlins’ Kinsey Hooper in two sets (0-6 and 0-6).
In the first doubles, the Rawlins duo of Hooper/Smart was defeated by Central’s Tyler/Smedley duo in two sets (1-6 and 1-6).
In the second doubles, the Rawlins duo of Pacheco/Jenkins was defeated by Central’s Dereemer/O’Donnell duo in two sets (0-6 and 1-6).
In the third doubles, the Rawlins duo of McCulloch/Skidgel was defeated by Central’s Flowers/Shoemaker duo in two sets (0-6 and 0-6).
Outlaws vs. Cheyenne CentralIn the first singles, Central’s Mike Ellison defeated Rawlins’ Lincoln Searle in two sets (1-6 and 4-6). In the second singles, Central’s Nathaniel Thornell defeated Rawlins’ Brady Snyder in two sets (0-6 and 0-6).
In the first doubles, the Rawlins duo of Bergman/Chizek was defeated by Central’s Smedley/Black duo in two sets (0-6 and 1-6).
In the second doubles, the Rawlins duo of Lascano/Maetos was defeated by Central’s Klaassen/Bush duo in two sets (0-6 and 0-6).
In the third doubles, Central won by default.
Lady Outlaws vs. Cheyenne East
In the first singles, Rawlins’ Anderson defeated East’s Finley Kastens in two sets (6-0 and 6-0). In the second singles, Rawlins’ Hooper defeated East’s Caroline DiSenso in two sets (6-0 and 6-2).
In the first doubles, the Rawlins duo of Hooper/Smart was defeated by East’s Arago/Courtney duo in two sets (0-6 and 1-6).
In the second doubles, the Rawlins duo of Pacheco/Jenkins defeated East’s Sandoval/Artery duo in two sets (6-4 and 6-4).
In the second doubles, the Rawlins duo of Skidgel/McCulloch was defeated by East’s McMullen/Smith duo in two sets (1-6 and 2-6).
Outlaws vs. Cheyenne East
In the first singles, Rawlins’ Searle was defeated in two sets by East’s Colin Crecelius (2-6 and 3-6). In the second singles, Rawlins’ Snyder was defeated by East’s Armando Hernandez in two sets (0-6 and 0-6).
In the first doubles, the Rawlins duo of Chizek/Bergman was defeated by East’s Bohlender/Schultz duo in two sets (1-6 and 1-6).
In the second doubles, the Rawlins duo of Lascano/Maetos was defeated by East’s Seelye/Brown duo in two sets (0-6 and 2-6).
In the third doubles, East won by default.
