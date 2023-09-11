RHS Tennis

The Rawlins High School coed tennis team hosted Cheyenne Central High School and Cheyenne East High School on Friday, Sept. 8. The Outlaws went 3-17 against their opponents overall.

 Rawlins Times Photo by Tyler Johnson

Lady Outlaws vs. Cheyenne CentralIn the first singles, Central’s Ashli Smedley defeated Rawlins’ Kirsten Anderson in two sets (1-6 and 0-6). In the second singles, Central’s Hailey Mathis-Breitkopf defeated Rawlins’ Kinsey Hooper in two sets (0-6 and 0-6).


