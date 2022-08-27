CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – After expressing optimism throughout training camp, the University of Wyoming football team was brought back down to earth with a lopsided loss to begin its 2022 campaign.

The Cowboys were outmatched across the board in a 38-6 loss at Illinois on Saturday, coming up unsuccessful on their first 12 third-down attempts, while getting outgained 477-212. The Illini jumped ahead less than a minute into the contest, and would lead for the rest of the way.

Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus