Coming off a performance in which it allowed Tulsa to throw for 460 yards and three touchdowns, the University of Wyoming’s passing defense was a driving force in Saturday’s 33-10 win over Northern Colorado.

The Cowboys – who entered the game ranked last in the Mountain West in both passing yards allowed and opponent’s completion percentage – forced a pair of interceptions, while holding the pass-happy Bears to 132 yards on 16 of 36 passing. UNC threw for 425 yards, four touchdowns and an interception on 65% passing the previous week against Houston Baptist.

Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.

