UW wrestling-Volk world title

University of Wyoming true freshman wrestler Jore Volk celebrates his championship win at the U20 Freestyle World Championships Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 in Sofia, Bulgaria.

 United World Wrestling/courtesy

LARAMIE — University of Wyoming true freshman Jore Volk is bringing some wrestling hardware back to the United States after winning the 57-kilogram at the U20 Freestyle World Championships on Tuesday in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Volk posted a 4-0 record on his way to capturing the world title.

