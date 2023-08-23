Image one

Cheyenne native, McKenzie Stampfli, recently got the chance to see what practicing medicine looks like in a rural setting, right in Rawlins.

RAWLINS – Cheyenne native, McKenzie Stampfli, recently got the chance to see what practicing medicine looks like in a rural setting, right in Rawlins.

Stampfli, a medical student, spent four weeks shadowing and learning from a local primary care physician.

