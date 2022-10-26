Image one

Carbon County sheriff candidates Alex S. Bakken and Mike Morris gave their answers to questions posed to them concerning girls, strategic plans and number of arrests during the debate hosted by the Carbon County Higher Education Center on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

 Photo courtesy of Carbon County Sheriff's Office

CARBON COUNTY – Carbon County sheriff candidates Alex S. Bakken and Mike Morris gave their answers to questions posed to them concerning girls, strategic plans and number of arrests during the debate hosted by the Carbon County Higher Education Center on Tuesday, Oct. 11. 

Bakken is currently working as a patrol deputy with the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office. His career in law enforcement began around 12 years ago when he graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in criminal justice and a focus in legal studies.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus