CARBON COUNTY – Carbon County sheriff candidates Alex S. Bakken and Mike Morris gave their answers to questions posed to them concerning girls, strategic plans and number of arrests during the debate hosted by the Carbon County Higher Education Center on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Bakken is currently working as a patrol deputy with the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office. His career in law enforcement began around 12 years ago when he graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in criminal justice and a focus in legal studies.
Morris’ career in law enforcement began in 1989 at the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office. In 2005, he was appointed undersheriff and held that role until his retirement in 2013.
Both Bakken and Morris were asked what their short- and long-term goals and strategic plan are for hiring retention in the sheriff’s office.
Morris said that his short-term goals would be more along the lines of retention. He said that the well-being of staff and making sure that they have the training, knowledge and the tools to do the job would also be a part of his short-term goals.
“Long term, regardless of who becomes sheriff, we will come midway into the current budget. So, as far as offering incentives and hiring extra people, that is going to take a lot of talk and a lot of planning in order to get that accomplished,” Morris said. “It takes two years before you have a deputy that can go out and do the job adequately. We’re not talking just about patrol.
“Patrol is kind of at the forefront of everything because that’s what we see. But there are a lot of folks behind the scenes.”
Bakken said that as a patrol deputy, he gets a unique, first-hand view at what issues that they are facing.
“Right now, our turnover rate is roughly over 90%. We’re bleeding staff faster than we can replace them. We’re not seeing them quit law enforcement,” Bakken said. “We’re seeing them quit the sheriff’s office.”
He said that in terms of short-term goals, he would like to offer some type of a hiring incentive and then incentivize staff development.
“Right now, we don’t incentivize instructor certifications, bachelor’s degrees or associate-type degrees. When your employees don’t feel like they have skin in the game, they're not going to have a lot of reasons to stay, especially when there’s other agencies in the area that offer these types of things,” he said. “Long term, I think one thing to look at is a little more of a robust longevity raise.
“Whereas, say after every five years, you receive a 5% or 10% raise. Right now, we’re looking at about 2% after every five years, which after the year of inflation we had, is still 8% behind the curve. So, I think that those are two things we can look at as far as longevity and retention goes.”
Each of the candidates were also asked about their tenure, concerning how many arrests they have made and out of those arrests, if they got any convictions based on their investigations.
Bakken said that he does not keep a tally of how many arrests he makes.
“I have arrested more people than I would have liked to. Yes, I've got convictions based on my investigative work. For me, keeping a tally isn’t a way I like to measure how I do my work,” Bakken said. “If I can resolve a problem without having to arrest someone, I think that’s a win for me and a win for the community.
“I think that if you talk to most of the officers at the department, they’re kind of the same line. We don’t talk about how many arrests we had at shift briefing and we don’t keep tallies on it. So, I think arrest numbers is a poor litmus test of success. I believe that if you’re going out in law enforcement trying to get arrests, you’re not doing it for the right reason. At the end of the day, I'm a community member just like you are and my goal is to help the community in any way I can; not to simply arrest people.”
Morris said that he also did not keep a tally of the number of arrests he made.
“I wouldn’t even venture to guess, over the course of 24 years, how many arrests I have made or convictions for that matter. I can tell you that I’m fortunate enough that with any case that actually went through the court system, there were convictions,” Morris said. “I kind of felt the same way.
“If I was put in a position where I had to arrest somebody, I had the bad day. I mean, we’ve been around officers where that was kind of their goal when they got started that evening is to see if they could throw somebody in jail. That wasn’t me. I don’t really believe in that as well. So, I'm fortunate enough to have had a long career of 24 years and I'll stand by that.”
The 2022 General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8.