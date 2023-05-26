Image one

The annual summer series of concerts will be held on Thursdays in Washington Park, located at 15th and Walnut Streets.

 Rawlins Times Photo

RAWLINS – The rays of sunshine and warmer weather are signs of an exciting summertime tradition: Music in the Park.

