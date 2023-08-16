RAWLINS -- As summertime comes to a close, the fall months are following closely on its heels.
Even as the cooler weather is ushered in, the fun at the Rawlins Shooting Complex doesn’t end.
The outdoor range stays open until Oct. 31. It is open Tuesday – Friday, 2 – 8 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sunday – Monday, only archery is allowed.
Things such as skeet/trap fields, 10 pistol bays with targets, 300-yard range with targets and 100-yeard range with the standing steel targets are available at the outdoor range.
The outdoor shooting complex is located at 2201 Gun Club Road.
On Nov. 1, the indoor range opens.
There are eight fully automatic lanes (allowing discharge of up to 200 PSI), targets, safety equipment, leagues and tournaments available at the indoor range.
The indoor range is open Tuesday – Friday, 2 – 8 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.; closed on Mondays.
The indoor shooting complex is located at 1616 Harshman St.
