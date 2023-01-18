As part of the award, the Rawlins City Council gives the recipient $100 to donate to any of the local nonprofit organizations of their choosing. Jason Sehon said that Tara and Copper have chosen to donate the money to carbon County Ribbons of Hope.
Rawlins Times Photo by Caroline Phillips
RAWLINS – The Jan. 2023 Community Builder Award was presented to Copper and Tara France for their service and contributions to Rawlins during the Tuesday, Jan. 17 meeting.
Rawlins Parks and Recreation director Jason Sehon presented the award to the couple during the meeting.
“I had the honor of nominating these two wonderful people. Copper and Tara do so much for this wonderful community,” Sehon said. “They both agree that just being involved is what it takes. They believe that volunteers make a community and if you want a better community, you just need to step up. They say they are most proud of identifying a need and working with Carbon County Ribbons of Hope, which our entire county has gotten behind.”
Ribbons of Hope is an organization that provides financial assistance to Carbon County residents that have been diagnosed with cancer.
“Last year alone, they raised over $44,000. Copper and Tara feel that this is their home and community,” Sehon said. “The best part is to get in and do the work, make it a better place, build a sense of pride and make it a better community for members of all ages. They also added that the best way for a community to grow is to give.”
As part of the award, the Rawlins City Council gives the recipient $100 to donate to any of the local nonprofit organizations of their choosing. Sehon said that Tara and Copper have chosen to donate the money to carbon County Ribbons of Hope.
“I do appreciate the recognition but really, that’s not why we do it. We do it because it feels good and we enjoy it,” Copper said. “It takes people stepping up, volunteering and making an effort in a positive way to make a change.”