Saratoga’s newest business owner Dave Antonio, on the left, shakes hands with departing business owner Rocky Fiedora, on the right, in front of Saratoga NAPA store on his first/last day of business Jan. 31,2023.
SARATOGA -- The Saratoga Auto Parts, a NAPA franchise store, has sold after 45 years.
This store has been one of the pillars of the Bridge Street business community even before Rocky and Janice Fiedora came to town in 1978 and bought it. The new owner, Dave Antonio of Steamboat Springs, plans to continue that tradition.
The Fiedoras moved to Saratoga from Casper when they purchased the Troy Auto Parts store from Troy Black. This store had a Big A auto parts franchise at the time they purchased it.
Since Rocky had a long working relationship with NAPA, “some 54 years, I started sweeping floors in the Casper store when I was 14 and worked my way up,” he changed it to a NAPA franchise store.
Antonio owns all the NAPA stores along Highway 40 in Colorado from Craig to Granby, except Kremmling.
He was born in Colorado but was raised in Houston Texas.
“I got back to the mountains as soon as I could,” he said.
He enrolled in college for a year at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, in 2002, then he moved to Granby to help his family. He started working in the NAPA store there in 2004.
His first NAPA store purchase was when he acquired the two Colorado stores in Steamboat Springs and Hayden together in 2017. Then he bought the Granby franchise, then the Craig franchise and now the Saratoga store joins “his NAPA network.”
What are his plans for his newest purchase? No big changes are planned.
Even though he lives in Steamboat, Antonio described himself as “a hands-on owner." But this store will need a manager.
“I’m positive we have the person here (on staff) already,” he said.
Antonio described himself as a small-town person.
“Were excited to be here. We are community driven,” and have already made two donations to the valley activities, one being to the Skijoring event that was just held.
What’s next for the Fiedoras?
“We don’t have a clue,” said Rocky.
Both are lifelong Wyoming natives. Rocky was born in Sheridan but was raised in Casper and Janice was born in Torrington and raised in Alcova and for the last 45 years they have resided in Saratoga.
“We love the town, the area and Wyoming...We have no grand plan.”
The Fiedoras are enjoying their new home, a large ranch style home, which they purchased and moved, in three big pieces, from the Old Baldy Club to some acreage just west of Saratoga two years ago.
“There are still things to be done there.” When asked if they would become snowbirds, Rocky emphatically said no.
Rocky’s son Craig was raised in the store and has worked there for the last 18-19 years. When asked what was next for him, he said, “I’ll take a breather and figure it out, but we don’t plan to leave Saratoga.”