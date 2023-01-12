Image one

The Rawlins City Council discussed the matter of whether or not to let letters submitted by the public to be read out loud will be permitted during the special city council meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Rawlins Mayor Terry Weickum said that he wanted to discuss and cure some of the problems the city council has had in some of the past few meetings during the special meeting.

