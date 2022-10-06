RAWLINS -- The Carbon County Museum hosted a meet and greet on Wednesday, Oct. 5, for the new director, Thomas Mensik.
Mensik previously resided and worked in Denver, Colorado and moved to Rawlins in early September.
“I’ve been in the museum field since around 2009. Most recently, I was with the Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum in Denver,” he said. “I was getting kind of tired of working there so I decided that I wanted to switch it up. So, I figured, ‘Why not move to a new town, a new state and a new job?’ This one came up at the right time.
“I knew that I wanted to run a museum of my own at some point. So, this all worked out together. That’s why I’m here.”
Mensick said that there are some things that he is looking forward to accomplishing now that he is the museum director.
“I want to bring more of a community value back to this museum. We’re the Carbon County Museum. We not only represent Rawlins but also every single museum in the county,” he said. “I want everyone to be excited and get to know us again. We’ve got some things that I’m working on.
“We’re looking at springs and summer, just revitalizing our schedule and making sure that locals here in Rawlins have fun things to do. I want us to be a center point for the community and the county at-large. I want the museum to put its best foot forward in Rawlins.”