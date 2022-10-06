Image one

Carbon County Museum hosted a meet and greet for the new director Thomas Mensik on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Mensik moved to Rawlins with his wife Brittany (center) and daughter Bianca (left).  

 Rawlins Times Photo by Tyler Johnson

RAWLINS -- The Carbon County Museum hosted a meet and greet on Wednesday, Oct. 5, for the new director, Thomas Mensik. 

Mensik previously resided and worked in Denver, Colorado and moved to Rawlins in early September. 

