...The National Weather Service in Cheyenne WY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Wyoming...
Little Snake River near Little Snake River near Dixon and Baggs
affecting Carbon County.
.Snowmelt is driving rises on the Little Snake River. Rainfall may
add to the rises.
For the Little Snake River...including Little Snake River near
Dixon...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1200 AM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO SUNDAY MORNING...
...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...The Little Snake River near Dixon and Baggs.
* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, Moderate flooding occurs in many areas
throughout the town of Baggs. Moderate to major lowland flooding
occurs from Dixon to Baggs. Flood wave travel time to Baggs is
approximately 2 to 3 hours.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 10.4 feet late Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.4 feet on 06/06/1995.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
...The National Weather Service in Cheyenne WY has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Wyoming...
Little Snake River near Little Snake River near Dixon affecting
Carbon County.
For the Little Snake River...including Little Snake River near
Dixon...flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued around 1030 AM MDT tomorrow.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO EARLY SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Snake River near Little Snake River near Dixon.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning to early Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 11.5 feet, Major flooding occurs in the town of
Baggs. Water is at the base of the Highway 70 bridge.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Carbon
County through 230 PM MDT...
At 138 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Sinclair, or 8 miles east of Rawlins, moving north at 40 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Rawlins, Sinclair, Seminoe Campground and Seminoe Dam.
This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 215 and
236.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHEYENNE — Two teen boys have been arrested in connection with the April 30 shooting death of a 15-year-old local girl in a south Cheyenne park.
Cheyenne Police Department detectives, working with the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, arrested a 17-year-old boy on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. A 16-year-old boy was arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and aiding and abetting first-degree murder, according to a CPD news release sent out Tuesday evening.
Both teens arrested in connection with the shooting also were from Cheyenne, according to CPD public information officer Alexandra Farkas, who could not identify them. They were booked into the Laramie County jail on Tuesday without incident.
Farkas told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that she couldn’t release many details about the incident in Lincoln Park, other than that “deputies do believe it was an isolated incident,” meaning it wasn’t a random, drive-by shooting.The park is located at 315 E. Eighth St., just east of the city-owned and operated Johnson Pool, an outdoor facility that is open in the summer but hasn’t opened yet this year.
During their investigation, detectives learned that a large group of people — which included friends and family members of the victim — were playing basketball together at the park around 12:23 a.m., according to the news release. Witnesses told detectives that, at that time, an SUV passed by the park, traveling westbound on East Seventh Street.
As the vehicle drove by, multiple shots were fired, then the SUV fled from the scene, the release said.The victim, who has not been identified, received a gunshot wound to the head. She was declared dead the following day.
When asked to address the nature of the incident and the circumstances that led to it, Cheyenne Police Chief Mark Francisco said there wasn’t much he could share Tuesday evening, either.
“I’m pretty hesitant to get into anything factual about the case, since it’s in the DA’s hands now,” Francisco said. “But I can say we don’t believe it was a random attack.The details, I’m sure, will come out in due time.”
Laramie County District Attorney Sylvia Hackl will decide whether to prosecute the teen boys as juveniles or adults.
Meanwhile, Farkas said, the investigation is ongoing, and additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.