RAWLINS – Resident Charlotte Newell has made a point to make time for giving back to the community throughout her years of living in Rawlins.
Upon moving to Rawlins, Newell quickly began getting plugged into the community.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Extremely dangerous and life threatening wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 to 55 degrees below zero. Snow squalls are also possible, resulting in brief periods of heavy snow, strong winds, and limited visibility. * WHERE...Much of south central and southeast Wyoming, mainly along and west of the Laramie Range. Some locations impacted include but are not limited to Rawlins, Laramie, Saratoga, Shirley Basin, and Baggs. * WHEN...Wind Chill Warning from 2 PM MST today until 11 AM MST Friday. Winter Weather Advisory from 9 AM MST until 5 PM MST today for potential snow squalls. * IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold. Livestock interests will be severely impacted. Snow squalls may result in locally hazardous driving conditions due to snow and blowing snow. Plan on slick road conditions due to a rapid drop in temperatures during snowfall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. Dress in multiple, thick layers. Cover all exposed skin and wear a knit hat and mittens. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH expected. A few gusts may approach 80 MPH due to snow squalls. * WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming along and west of Interstate 25. This includes Douglas, Cheyenne, Laramie, Saratoga, Muddy Gap, and Shirley Basin. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. &&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Extremely dangerous and life threatening wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 to 55 degrees below zero. Snow squalls are also possible, resulting in brief periods of heavy snow, strong winds, and limited visibility. * WHERE...Much of south central and southeast Wyoming, mainly along and west of the Laramie Range. Some locations impacted include but are not limited to Rawlins, Laramie, Saratoga, Shirley Basin, and Baggs. * WHEN...Wind Chill Warning from 2 PM MST today until 11 AM MST Friday. Winter Weather Advisory from 9 AM MST until 5 PM MST today for potential snow squalls. * IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold. Livestock interests will be severely impacted. Snow squalls may result in locally hazardous driving conditions due to snow and blowing snow. Plan on slick road conditions due to a rapid drop in temperatures during snowfall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. Dress in multiple, thick layers. Cover all exposed skin and wear a knit hat and mittens. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
RAWLINS – Resident Charlotte Newell has made a point to make time for giving back to the community throughout her years of living in Rawlins.
Upon moving to Rawlins, Newell quickly began getting plugged into the community.
“I moved to Rawlins in 1974 and immediately got involved in the community and volunteering,” Newell said. “My involvement extends throughout many different organizations.”
Newell has spent time volunteering with organization such as: Soroptimist International of Rawlins, United Way of Carbon County, Carbon County Chamber of Commerce and Rawlins DDA/Main Street (the board and design committee).
For Newell, getting to interact with and meet new people is one of her favorite parts of spending her time volunteering within the committee.
“My favorite part of spending time volunteering is making new friends and a sense of doing something rewarding not only for myself but for the community,” Newell said.
During her time spent volunteering, Newell said that there is one specific organization that she has spent the most time with.
“Rawlins DDA/Main Street is the main organization that I spend most of my time volunteering. I just retired from the board of directors and am now serving as chairman of the design committee,” she said.
Additionally, Newell said that there are some obvious benefits when it comes to spending time doing volunteer work.
“It’s clear that the benefits of volunteering are huge: new friends, a sense of purpose, improved physical and mental health and will help boost your overall happiness,” Newell said. “It’s a win-win situation for all involved.”
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.