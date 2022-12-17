RAWLINS – Ryta Sondergard has dedicated a large portion of her life to volunteering and giving back to her community.
“Volunteering has been an essential part of my life for as long as I can remember. I think it was my mother who instilled in me the importance of reaching out and helping whenever and wherever you could,” Sondergard said. “I grew up that way and it just has never stopped. I was fortunate to marry a man who felt the same way.
Sondergard and her husband, Steven, moved to Sinclair, Wyoming, in 2012 when he became refinery manager for then Sinclair Wyoming Refinery Company.
"A few months later, I came on board as their first community relations coordinator. A position that I had to create because they had not had one ever before.”
Beyond that, Sondergard has used her time to serve in numerous different ways in the community, giving back to those in need.
“I've been involved in community relations and volunteerism for decades in various positions with local, national and international organizations,” she said. “So, it was easy to establish procedures and activities.
“Steven and I wanted to establish right off the bat that it wasn't the community versus the refinery but that the refinery was part of the community, as was Steven and I. Both of us encouraged employee engagement in organizations that made our communities better. We were quite the team wherever we found ourselves. He would create effective work teams and I would connect community teams. When my job was eliminated at Sinclair, I continued to be involved in community volunteerism. Because you see it wasn't just the job...it's who I am.”
Ryta said that Steven recently passed away, but his legacy of giving has continued on.
“We shared a faith that taught us to take care of one another, to love one another and to reach out to one another. So, we have tried to do that throughout our lives. Years ago, we established a benevolent fund...the TGF, (Thank God Fund),” she said. “That's what we use to this day to sponsor community events such as the band for Latin Heritage Day, events at Parco Sinclair Theater, contributions to various nonprofit organizations, to individuals in need and my very favorite, the biennial children's county wide Christmas party!”
The Christmas party began as a tradition in 2014. Sondergard said that they wanted to specifically do something fun for the children. Thus, the tradition of holding a Christmas party was born.
Sondergard said that her favorite part of volunteering is getting to introduce new ideas, activities and perhaps a new way of solving problems.
“I love bringing different groups together for a joint cause. In the past few years, I've introduced activities that are picking up in popularity such as: the tablescape event at the county fair and the Festival of Trees, now co-sponsored by the Boys & Girls Club and Carbon Count Higher Education,” she said. “There is strength and an abundance of creativity in working together.”
For those looking to get involved in their community by volunteering, Sondergard said that there are “opportunities to volunteer everywhere you look.”
“Check out opportunities at the schools, call some of the nonprofits in the area and check in with your church. There's always a need for volunteers,” she said. “Choose something you love to do. If it's sports, find a young team of kids to coach. If it's the arts, find a way to facilitate that. If it's reading, go to the library and volunteer to read to children. There's always something that can be done.”
Currently, Sondergard is spending a lot of time with Valley Village Childcare during her volunteering.
“Also, I'm on the board for The Boys and Girls Club of Carbon County. I also like lending a hand when I can to the Parco Sinclair Theater and I'm a board member with DDA Rawlins,” Sondergard said.
“Outside of this area, I've kept my connections with organizations in Denver, Tulsa, Oklahoma and with Samaritan's Purse in Boone, North Carolina. In fact, I started the first collection warehouse of Samaritans Purse in Denver 13 years ago when we collected 300,000 boxes that were distributed around the world."
She also said, "Steven was always very supportive of my volunteering in the community and when he could, he would always join in. I have missed him especially with this year's children's Christmas party. I know he would be proud of how it turned out. There was a fantastic core group of volunteers who planned it and even more to see it through.
“We had 424 children and their families looking up at a 15-foot Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer. This was the perfect example of cooperation and volunteerism. We had volunteers from the LDS church, FBLA from the high school, Carbon County Visitors Council, Carbon County economic development, DDA Rawlins, Carbon County Fairground and local businesses like WLC, Rawlins Music and Bank of Commerce for gifts. And not to forget the time and effort, (and aches and pains), of individuals doing monumental tasks! These are true unsung heroes.”