RAWLINS – Local resident Steve Sanger found himself being quickly immersed into the community upon moving to Rawlins 17 years ago.
Sanger said that a family member helped him to get started on his path to serving in the community.
...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts to 70 MPH possible. * WHERE...Northern Carbon County, northern Albany County, eastern Platte county, and Converse County. This includes Douglas, Rawlins, and Wheatland. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&
RAWLINS – Local resident Steve Sanger found himself being quickly immersed into the community upon moving to Rawlins 17 years ago.
Sanger said that a family member helped him to get started on his path to serving in the community.
“It started about a week after my family arrived in Rawlins. My father-in-law introduced me to the choir director who needed sets painted for their upcoming musical,” Sanger said. “From there, it branched out into the downtown community as I was a business owner and needed to create an environment that people would gravitate towards.”
A big part of the enjoyment Sanger gets from spending his time volunteering in the community comes from seeing others donating their time.
“My favorite part about volunteering is seeing the efforts of the other volunteers toward a goal of service or improvement,” he said.
Sanger also said that he would encourage others to get involved and volunteer.
“I would encourage others to volunteer by helping them see a need and showing that every little bit helps; many hands make workloads light,” Sanger said.
Throughout the almost two decades that Sanger has been a part of the Rawlins community, he has been involved in a number of local organizations.
“I am the current board chair for the Rawlins Downtown Development Authority/ Main Street Program, a member of Rawlins Parks and Rec. Board and a newly elected Ward III Rawlins City Council representative,” Sanger said. “I have been on the city council before for six years and vice mayor of the city for four years.”
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.