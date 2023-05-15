...The National Weather Service in Cheyenne WY has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Wyoming...
North Platte River at Saratoga affecting Carbon County.
.Snowmelt is driving rises on the North Platte River this week. Any
additional rainfall may add to the rises.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to river rises.
The next statement will be issued late tonight at 245 AM MDT.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...River rises through Action stage and to near Flood stage by
the end of the week are possible.
* WHERE...North Platte River at Saratoga.
* WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 8.5 feet, Flood stage. Low lying areas in the Deer
Haven RV Park just north of Saratoga begin to be impacted by flood
waters. Water approaches low lying areas of homes along the river
in town. Water enters low lying areas of Veterans Island Park.
River rises may result in erosion along river banks. This may
create unstable surfaces near river edges through the next week.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:45 PM MDT Monday the stage was 7.6 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be approached by the end of the
week on the latest forecast information.
- Flood stage is 8.5 feet.
Weather Alert
...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the
following rivers in Wyoming...
Little Snake River near Dixon and Baggs affecting
Carbon County.
.Snowmelt will cause rises on the Little Snake River this week.
Rainfall may add to the rises.
For the Little Snake River...including Little Snake River near
Dixon...Moderate flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.
The next statement will be issued late tonight at 300 AM MDT.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast on Wednesday, Thursday, and
Friday late-mornings.
* WHERE...Little Snake River near Dixon and Baggs.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, Moderate flooding occurs in many areas
throughout the town of Baggs. Moderate to major lowland flooding
occurs from Dixon to Baggs. Flood wave travel time to Baggs is
approximately 2 to 3 hours.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will rise up to near Moderate stage with
a maximum value of just above 10 feet on Tuesday late
morning. It will drop to just below 9.5 feet Tuesday evening,
but repeated rises each morning to near Moderate stage are
expected on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday mornings of this
coming week.
- Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.4 feet on 06/06/1995.
Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm MDT)
Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu
Little Snake River
Little Snake River near Dixon 9.5 9.5 unknown 10.0 10.4
10.4
LARAMIE — University of Wyoming staff members making less than $150,000 annually will receive base pay raises of $1,900, along with additional increases based upon merit, market and compression issues, following action by the UW Board of Trustees.
Staff members making more than $150,000 annually will receive base pay raises of $1,400, and faculty members will see their base pay rise by $1,200, under the plan approved Thursday by the trustees, according to a news release from the university.
The raises are made possible with an appropriation of $12.27 million annually from the Wyoming Legislature and Gov. Mark Gordon. Set to take effect in the fiscal year that begins July 1, the raises constitute a second straight year of salary enhancements made possible by legislative appropriations — and represent the second year of a UW salary plan initiated last year.
“We are deeply appreciative of the support from the governor and lawmakers to help us address our most pressing compensation issues,” UW President Ed Seidel said in the release. “These raises, which prioritize our lower-paid employees, have made it possible for us to essentially implement a minimum wage of $15 per hour for all full-time positions at the university without exacerbating compression issues.”
For the university overall, the raises represent an increase of about 6.5% in total employee compensation. Individual staff employee raises will likely range from more than 10% for lower-paid employees to 4% for higher-paid employees.
The legislative appropriation was divided into two separate funding pools — $8.27 million for staff members and $4 million for faculty members.
Staff members making up to $149,999 annually will receive a $1,900 annual base salary increase; those making more than $149,999 will receive a $1,400 increase.This is expected to cost a little over $4 million annually.
The remaining staff salary funding, expected to be about $4 million, will be discretionary and will be used to address market-informed merit and compression issues. Funds will be distributed at the unit level based on each unit’s percentage of total payroll for employee base pay.
All current faculty members with active contracts as of the fall 2023 semester will receive a $1,200 increase in base pay.This is expected to cost just under $1 million annually.
Up to $1 million will be allocated on a department- by-department basis to address internal faculty compression and inversion issues.
The remaining $2 million will be allocated by academic departments based on each department’s percentage of total payroll for faculty base pay.This pool of funds is discretionary and will be used to address market-informed merit increases.
Discretionary staff salary distributions will be reviewed and approved by the provost for academic colleges and the appropriate vice president for non-academic divisions. All staff raise plans will be reviewed and approved by the associate vice president for human resources.
Discretionary plans for faculty must be reviewed and approved by the provost and associate vice president for human resources.