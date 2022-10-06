Image one

The Rawlins City Council approved authorizing submission of a Wyoming Community Development Authority Community Development Block Grant during the meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The grant is for the purpose of repairing and replacing the city of Rawlins water infrastructure transmission line and air and blow-off valves.

