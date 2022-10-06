RAWLINS – The Rawlins City Council approved authorizing submission of a Wyoming Community Development Authority Community Development Block Grant during the meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
The grant is for the purpose of repairing and replacing the city of Rawlins water infrastructure transmission line and air and blow-off valves.
Grant writer Andrea Hammond said that the city of Rawlins is in the process of applying for the grant.
“They’re only accepting two grants per municipality or entity this year. We did a strategic planning process on the phases, what we want to accomplish with the grants and how we’re going to puzzle together the money to pay to accomplish these different phases,” Hammond said. “Out of that, given some recent events that have transpired, we decided to prioritize the transmission line because that’s what we’re still working on and we still need funding for it.”
A portion of the agenda states, “Our water service delivery system is failing miserably and needs extensive repairs. This includes the 32-mile steel line that delivers the water from the catchment system and transports it to the treatment plant. This steel line was not cathodically protected for many years, so it is corroded and has many breaks and leaks in the line. Secondly, part of the makeup of the steel pipe transmission line is its blow-off and air/vac release valves which are faulty and do not work properly. We need to do repairs on and replace portions of this line and the valves in order to create a reliable, safe, clean drinking water system.
“This funding is crucial for the city to repair/rebuild our critical water infrastructure system. This grant would help provide a portion of the funds to do just that, specifically the transmission line repairs included as part of Phase 3.”
In addition to this grant, the council also approved a resolution authorizing a CDBG grant to update the SCADA system for the city of Rawlins treatment plants.
The next Rawlins City Council meeting is set for Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 7:30 p.m., located at 521 W. Cedar St.