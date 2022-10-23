Image one

 Rawlins Times Photo

RAWLINS – The encumberment of $100,000 of the appropriated water fund contingency in order to cover the additional design for the Water Infrastructure Phase III-A: Cathodic Protection and Miller Creek blow-off repair was approved by the city council on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

It is necessary due to the design funding limits that are set on SLIB mineral royalties grants.

