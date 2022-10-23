...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains and Central Carbon
County including Rawlins.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions due to falling snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
The encumberment of $100,000 of the appropriated water fund contingency in order to cover the additional design for the Water Infrastructure Phase III-A: Cathodic Protection and Miller Creek blow-off repair was approved by the city council on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
It is necessary due to the design funding limits that are set on SLIB mineral royalties grants.
The city of Rawlins received a SLIB MRG Grant for $675,000 for cathodic protection and blow-off repairs. Originally, the city asked for $1.8 million to cover the entire project.
According to the agenda, “With the $675,000, we identified that we could cover the design and installation of cathodic protection, plus the design and repair of one rapidly deteriorating blow-off at Miller Creek - now known as Phase III-A.”
It also states that the MRG grants require that only 10% of the funding, totaling $135,000, be used for design. For Phase III-A, the city estimated a minimum of $235,000 for design. In order to begin Phase III-A, the city of Rawlins must find an additional $100,000 to accompany the grant funds so that design and work can begin.
During the meeting, city engineer Austin Gilbert said that the public works department has a $100,000 contingency set aside in the budget.
“I believe that this is an instance where we are using these funds to make whole the design of the cathodic protection system and the blow-off repairs project,” Gilbert said. “This would be a good instance to use those funds.”
Councilor Linda Smith (Ward II) further explained that the funds will be coming out of the enterprise funds for water.
“There’s a $100,000 contingency set aside in that fund so we would not have to make any amendments to the budget,” Smith said.
The next Rawlins City Council meeting is set to be held on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 7:30 p.m.