ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College, in partnership with Southwest Wyoming Manufacturing Partnership, hosted the Manufacturing Day event on Friday, Oct. 7.
Regional business manager for Rocky Mountain Power and business champion for the Southwest Wyoming Manufacturing Partnership Ron Wild said that the event is a good learning opportunity for the students who participate.
“Western Wyoming Community College and the Southwest Wyoming Manufacturing Partnership (SWMP) have partnered together to bring in as many of the industries that wanted to participate to try to increase the awareness of educational and employment opportunities intertwining and supporting each other,” Wild said. “Also, we want to provide citizens in the community with a career, a future to raise families and be a part of the community, overall.”
Western’s dean of outreach and workforce development Amy Murphy said that hosting this type of event is very important for the students that get to participate.
“It’s really important as far as sharing what the opportunities are within the manufacturers and the businesses that are here in the community. It’s also helpful to understand what’s needed to get those careers and the education that goes along with it,” Murphy said.
She also said that the event was held for 8th – 12th grade students and they expected around 800 students to be participating in Manufacturing Day.
“The earlier you can educate them on what’s important to do and what classes they need to take in high school, the better. If they need to further their education, they know what the pathway to do that is,” Murphy said.
Wild said that the event was also important for people that have already left high school.
“Regardless of what grade you’re in, even if you’ve graduated and you’re just raising kids, always continue your education. It’s only through additional education and learning that we can position ourselves for a better future,” Wild said.