Image one

Saturday, Oct. 15, is celebrated as National White Cane Safety Day.

Saturday, Oct. 15, is celebrated as National White Cane Safety Day.

According to vice president of the Wyoming Council of the Blind Tom Lealos, the use of long sticks and staffs by blind and visually impaired pedestrians has evolved over the years. He also stated that they are an extension of the arm and allow the user to identify any upcoming hazards by using their senses of touch and sound.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus