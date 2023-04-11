A glimpse of art

A linocut titled "Wyjście" by a Western Wyoming Community College student.

ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College’s (Western) Art Gallery is pleased to present its annual Student Art Exhibition. The show will run from April 21 to Sept. 1. Visitors will be able to visit the exhibition daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. except for holiday closures.

Western’s Student Art Exhibition will present an eclectic array of artwork, highlighting the many different techniques and approaches students have learned and experimented with over the past academic year. Some of those include ceramics, sculpture, painting, drawing, mixed media, digital photography, and a variety of printmaking processes. The public is invited to attend a reception and awards ceremony on April 26 at 6:00 PM, where guests will have the opportunity to meet the student artists and learn about their work, as well as browse and purchase a diverse array of artworks.

