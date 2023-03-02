RAWLINS -- The Rawlins Recreation Center women's 4v4 volleyball season will kick off on Monday, March 13.
The season will run through Friday, April 28, with games starting at 6 p.m.
There is a cost of $100 per team and the registration deadline is Friday, March 10.
The Kids Corral will be open from 4:30 - 8:30 p.m., for children ages six months - 5 years old.
For more information, call 307-324-7529 or send an email to nhowell@rawlinswy.gov.
