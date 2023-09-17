CARBON COUNTY -- Carbon County Planning and Development is starting the process of updating the County’s Land Use Plan, which is intended to be a guide for future development and growth for Carbon County.
The land use plan should provide a functional plan for 10 years, with an outlook out to 20 years. Carbon County wishes to update its land use plan utilizing a planning process that is engaging, well-conceived and professionally facilitated.
The county expects the plan to be a community-based effort emphasizing citizen involvement with representation and contribution from a variety of citizens, areas in the county, community groups and organizations, local agencies, city and county boards, commissions and the Board of County Commissioners.
The county expects the community participation process to be innovative and will consider a variety of outreach methods to reach as many citizens as possible during the planning process. This will help to create a county vision that will assist in establishing goals and objectives for the county’s future. The goal is for the land use plan to generally be completed within nine to 12 months from the kick-off meetings.
The first outreach event of the LUP update will take place in the form of public open houses.
These open houses will give the public a chance to provide input into where they would like to see development in unincorporated Carbon County and input into the goals and objectives of the county LUP.
The open house in Rawlins will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 27, from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m., in the West Room at the Jeffrey Center, located at 315 West Pine St.
The open house in Baggs will be held on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m., at the Little Snake River Higher Education Center, located at 360 Whippoorwill Drive in Baggs.
Other public meetings will take place throughout the county at later dates.