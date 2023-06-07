Image one

Kelly Morrell, with Carbon County Senior Services, was present at the meeting to read out the proclamation and outline the importance of raising awareness for elder abuse.

 Rawlins Times Photo by Caroline Phillips

RAWLINS – During the Carbon County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, June 6, the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day proclamation was presented.

This year, the day falls on Thursday, June 15.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus