RAWLINS – During the Carbon County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, June 6, the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day proclamation was presented.
This year, the day falls on Thursday, June 15.
Kelly Morrell, with Carbon County Senior Services, was present at the meeting to read out the proclamation and outline the importance of raising awareness for elder abuse.
“I’ve been with them for about six years and have served as director for about three months,” Morrell said. “I just wanted to bring awareness to the adults who are targeted for elder abuse. Seniors can be abused either physically, emotionally, sexually, through exploitation, or neglect.
The proclamation states, “Older adults deserve to be treated with respect and dignity to enable them to serve as leaders, mentors, volunteers and vital participating members of our communities. In 2006, the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse, in the support of the United Nations International Plan of Action, proclaimed a day to recognize the significance of elder abuse as a public health and human rights issue.
“2023 marks the 17th annual World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Its recognition will promote a better understanding of abuse and neglect of older adults.”
