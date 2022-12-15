Wrestling

Brinley Green, a senior wrestler at Rawlins High School, is joined by her family on Tuesday, Dec. 13, as she signs her national letter of intent to compete at the University of Sioux Falls.

 Photo courtesy of Denver Allard

RAWLINS – The first-ever high school women’s wrestling season has barely gotten started and one Rawlins High School wrestler has already signed on to compete at the next level.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, Brinley Green signed her national letter of intent to wrestle for the University of Sioux Falls.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus