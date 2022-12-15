RAWLINS – The first-ever high school women’s wrestling season has barely gotten started and one Rawlins High School wrestler has already signed on to compete at the next level.
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, Brinley Green signed her national letter of intent to wrestle for the University of Sioux Falls.
“It felt amazing. It felt like my hard work finally paid off. It was a little nerve racking at the same time, though. I’m going on to the next level and that’s a little nerve racking. I still feel like I have stuff to prove that I should be there,” Green said.
She noted that her decision came down to the campus, the city and the coaching staff at Sioux Falls. However, she also said that she wanted to continue her pioneer ways and help a program that will be just beginning when she gets there.
“I really liked the town and I really liked the coach as well. The school was amazing. It’s a completely new program and being a pioneer here in Wyoming with women’s wrestling, I wanted to do the same thing in Sioux Falls,” she said.
Green began wrestling in the sixth grade and until this year, she was the only girl on an all-male team.
“This year being the first year sanctioned, it just feels like all of those years, tears and work I put in is finally paying off. It’s really exciting and an amazing opportunity for girls around the state to compete at a higher level,” she said. “It’s a little bittersweet because it’s my senior year, but I’m so glad that finally happened, especially when other states like Colorado, Montana, Idaho and Utah have had it sanctioned for years.”
Green competes in the 140-pound weight class for women’s wrestling and in the 138-pound weight class for men’s wrestling.
“I’m looking to win a state title this season. That’s my main goal. I just want to become a role model, though, for a lot of these other girls. I’m just looking to grow the sport and get as many girls out there to compete as I can,” she said.
“My biggest goal (at Sioux Falls) is to win the NCAA title. That’s what I would love to do. For the most part, I just want to get better the next four years and maybe continue my career after college and just become the best I can be so I can be the best coach for these girls, either in this state or another state.”
Green is planning on studying secondary English education so she can become a high school wrestling coach someday.