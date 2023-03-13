Image one

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) completed an investigation based on a report of a potential crime by a complainant against the mayor of the Rawlins City Council, Terry Weickum.

 Rawlins Times Photo

After completion of the investigation, the report was reviewed by the Carbon County Attorney’s Office and a letter declining charges was issued.

