RAWLINS -- The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) completed an investigation based on a report of a potential crime by a complainant against the mayor of the Rawlins City Council, Terry Weickum.
After completion of the investigation, the report was reviewed by the Carbon County Attorney’s Office and a letter declining charges was issued.
Once a criminal investigation is closed and a charging decision is made, reports and information may be released when requested via a public record request in accordance with Wyoming Statute §16-4-203.
Closed law enforcement investigations are not automatically “confidential” under Wyoming law.
The Division of Criminal Investigation received a public records request for the investigation, and the incident report and two documents were disclosed in accordance with the request and DCI policy.
No recordings enclosed in the investigation were released. Neither the Carbon County Attorney’s Office nor the Rawlins Police Department ever received copies of the recordings or enclosures contained in the investigation.
No public records requests were submitted to the Carbon County Attorney’s Office or the Rawlins Police Department. No disclosures were made by either agency.
According to the incident report, audio recordings of conversations between the mayor and the complainant were provided to law enforcement during the investigation.
This recording, which was not disclosed by law enforcement, was combined with information contained within the incident report and shared on social media; however, this video was not created by or shared by law enforcement.
The recording shared on social media is not from the audio interview of the mayor by DCI.