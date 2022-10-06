Image one

 Photo courtesy of Wyoming Department of Corrections

CARBON COUNTY – Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) director Daniel Shannon would like to announce the retirement of prison division administrator Eddie Wilson, effective Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.

Wilson joined the central office as prison division administrator in July 2020. He was promoted to his current position from the warden at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution (WMCI) in Torrington.

