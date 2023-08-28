CHEYENNE -- First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative allocated $193,812 this summer to anti-hunger organizations for infrastructure needs through the Initiative’s fifth grant cycle since launching in October 2019.

According to a press release from the organization, Wyoming Hunger Initiative grants are intended to support infrastructure and longevity of anti- hunger organizations as well as long-term, sustainable solutions to food insecurity across the state.

