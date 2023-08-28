CHEYENNE -- First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative allocated $193,812 this summer to anti-hunger organizations for infrastructure needs through the Initiative’s fifth grant cycle since launching in October 2019.
According to a press release from the organization, Wyoming Hunger Initiative grants are intended to support infrastructure and longevity of anti- hunger organizations as well as long-term, sustainable solutions to food insecurity across the state.
For the third year, Wyoming Hunger Initiative sold “Hearts for Hunger” during the month of February for $5 each, proving that no matter the size of the donation, every dollar makes a difference.
All funds raised were put towards infrastructure grants; as a result of the generosity exhibited this year, nearly $20,000 was put to use to fund this infrastructure cycle. Grant funding also comes from the Wyoming Hunger Initiative Hunger Champions Circle, which is a team of dedicated ambassadors who serve as catalysts in the ongoing mission to end food insecurity in Wyoming.
“The mission of Wyoming Hunger Initiative is to support the existing work of anti-hunger organizations across the state,” First Lady Jennie Gordon said. “It’s important to us that we allocate resources where they will have the greatest impact, as quickly as possible.”
Several organizations applied for Wyoming Hunger Initiative infrastructure grants and the Initiative is proud to announce that 54 applications were funded. The following organizations are 2023 recipients:
- Afton Food Pantry, Lincoln
- Backpack Blessings of Powell, Park
- Boys & Girls Club of Campbell County, Campbell
- Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne, Laramie
- Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County, Sweetwater
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, Natrona
- Bread of Life Food Pantry, Johnson
- Bridger Valley Interdenominational Food Pantry, Uinta
- Carbon County Senior Services, Inc., Carbon
- City Park Church, Natrona
- Cody Cupboard, Park
- COMEA, Inc., Laramie
- Community Action of Laramie County, Laramie
- Council of Community Services, Campbell
- Eastern Shoshone Tribe, Wind River Reservation
- Edible Prairie Project, Campbell
- Element Church Food Pantry, Laramie
- Feeding Laramie Valley, Albany
- Foundations for Nations, Fremont
- Friday Food Bag Foundation, Laramie
- Gillette Salvation Army, Campbell
- Good Portions Mobile Soup Kitchen, Fremont
- Good Samaritan Community Meal, Fremont
- Goshen Help DBA WyoHelp, Carbon
- Guernsey Community Food Pantry, Platte
- Helping Hands Community Services, Natrona
- Hole Food Rescue, Teton
- Hulett Area Senior Citizens, Inc., Crook
- Johnson County Friends Feeding Friends, Johnson
- Laramie Connections, Albany
- Laramie Soup Kitchen, Albany
- Mannahouse Food Pantry, Park
- Moorcroft Interfaith Community, Crook
- Needs, Inc., Laramie
- Niobrara County Senior Center, Niobrara
- North Big Horn Senior Center, Lovell
- One22 Resource Center, Teton
- Pinedale Community Food Basket, Sublette
- Pushroot Community Garden, Fremont
- Rooted in Wyoming, Sheridan
- Seton Housing, Inc., Natrona
- Sheridan Salvation Army, Sheridan
- Shoshoni Senior Center, Fremont
- Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Carbon
- St. Joseph’s Food Pantry, Laramie
- The Food Group, Inc., Sheridan
- The Soldier’s House, Fremont
- University of Wyoming: Lincoln County 4-H, Lincoln
- Valley Village Childcare, Carbon
- Veterans’ Rock, Laramie
- Washakie County 4-H, Washakie
- Washakie County Senior Center, Washakie
- Wyoming Coalition for the Homeless, Laramie
- Wyoming Rescue Mission, Natrona
All funds distributed through Wyoming Hunger Initiative are raised privately through donations. Because of the generosity of the Hughes Charitable Foundation through a match, all applications that fit the criteria were funded this year.
