Image one

The Rawlins City Council unanimously voted to approve the submission of a Wyoming Land and Water Conservation Fund grant application for the city during the council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

 Rawlins Times Photo

Rawlins Parks and Recreation director Jason Sehon said that the Wyoming Land and Water Conservation Fund Grants application will be submitted for three different projects.


