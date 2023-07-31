Image one

ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College has been awarded over $2.6 million dollars through round two of the Wyoming Innovation Partnership (WIP) grant.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, Gov. Gordon launched WIP in 2021 to modernize and focus Wyoming’s efforts to develop a resilient workforce and economy.

